The analytics were simply too big to ignore.
As dreams of a mobile application came to fruition, Derby Recreation Center staff saw that 80 percent, even excluding tablets, of their website traffic came via mobile access.
That finding propelled the vision for “DerbyRec Go” as well as a website redesign that comes roughly every five years.
“We are extremely excited about our new website and app,” Marketing Director Mykalynn Penny said in its press release. “We look forward to people using it more frequently. We put a lot of research into how citizens can find services more easily.”
The DRC worked alongside CivicPlus for creation and design, which is based in Manhattan, Kan. A mobile application was first discussed almost four years ago; however, they ran into trouble as it was difficult to find inside a CivicPlus platform.
The company will oversee pieces of app management, but they’ve now created a platform that allows the DRC to manage content on-the-go.
“They only have five or six clients that have what we have,” Penny said. “I’m excited to see what people think about it. It’s very user-friendly and pretty simple.”
Penny said they also learned how to prioritize content on the app based on the same analytics. The marketing director talked about class registration, facility rentals and fitness schedules as being top priorities within the app. She also mentioned a news module that will be intertwined with what is posted on its website.
After a four-month overhaul to its website, that also brought greater attention to the same categories.
Penny said a website redesign came before them four years ago, but because of its focus on user needs at that time, she said they chose to move a new direction due to customer requests and web building and coding changing so rapidly.
With staff needing to stay engaged and sign-ups/information now more easily accessible, Penny said both changes are a win-win for DRC staff.
“A lot of our programming and fitness staff have noticed a lot of these changes,” Penny said. “To have those buttons front and center and to cater to our community will also help our staff … it puts information in front
of them and they can do it on their own.”