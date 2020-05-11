The Derby Recreation Commission moved one step closer to reopening.
The DRC board unanimously approved its four-phase recovery plan for reopening at its May 12 meeting. The plan includes four phases, which officially began on May 4. However, the first step to the opening phase is full-time staff returning to work with modified schedules on Wednesday, May 13.
Social distancing will still be enforced and the facility will be following CDC guidelines.
Customers can return to the DRC on May 26 with all amenities except fitness studios. Little activities will be implemented. Summer program registration will also open that day, but these will be conducted online indefinitely. That won’t include Recreation Station due to in-person information needed from participants.
The OAC will not open, however, rentals and special programming purposes will continue. A reopen date will be announced at a later date.
Derby Recreation Commission superintendent Chris Drum also said of the above and additional phases are subject to change, depending on any changes made by Kansas governor Laura Kelly.
For a full view of the DRC recovery plan for reopening, click here.
DRC RECOVERY PLAN FOR REOPENING
PHASE 1— begins Monday, May 4
May 13… full-time staff returns to work with modified “at work” schedules
PHASE 2— begins Monday, May 18
May 18… Summer program guide release, virtual only (subject to change)
May 26… Reopens with all amenities open, excluding fitness studios. Limited activities implemented
May 26… Summer program registration begins for all programs— online only indefinitely, excluding Recreation Station.
PHASE 3— begins Monday, June 1
June 1… Fitness classes resume at DRC with opening of fitness studios
June 1... Kid's Club opens. Modified hours for extra cleaning.
June 1… Rock River Rapids anticipated opening date with revised operations implemented
June 8… Recreation Station begins at the Hubbard Arts Center
PHASE 4— begins Monday, June 15
June 15… Summer programs begin, per modified eight-week schedule, excluding select sports and aquatic programs (i.e. leagues and swim lessons)
June 17… Sports programs begin with progressive start dates occuring per sport
June 29… Swim lessons begin with modified session schedule
