This is part two of a two-part series on longtime Derby High School coach and athletic trainer, Rex Schott.
Cleaning a locker room isn’t the perfect job for an aspiring athletic trainer.
While it may seem insignificant to some and it wasn’t always glamorous, the value of $100 a month to clean these Wichita State facilities helped define Schott’s upbringing and work ethic in athletic training, military and medicine.
It’s also part of why Schott, a 1965 Derby graduate, is still on school sidelines 44 years after joining as its athletic trainer.
Home is where the heart is
Work tried to pry Rex Schott away from the Wichita area, but it never pulled hard enough.
He stood face-to-face with Bob Gipson and Lou Brock, among others, contemplating whether or not he should become the assistant athletic trainer of the St. Louis Cardinals. Former Wichita State athletic director Cecil Coleman flew him to Champaign, Ill., to offer him the job as the head athletic trainer at the University of Illinois.
Home, however, was tied to Schott’s heartstrings. He found a soft spot for fellow Panthers and working inside high school athletics.
“College [and professional] teams have camaraderie and get close to each other, but it’s just not the same as it is in high school,” Schott said. “When you’re really successful in high school, they’re memories you have for a lifetime. The thing that I liked the most about being at the high school level is the appreciation for what you do.”
The decision to come to Derby didn’t come without a boatload of “understudy” work, tallying nearly 2,000 hours under mentor and former Wichita State athletic trainer Tom Reeves and Kansas State athletic trainer Porky Morgan.
After the Oct. 2, 1970, plane crash, Schott nearly lost all of his hours under Reeves, who passed away in the crash. Morgan came in and he earned approval for him to supervise his hours until he earned National Athletic Trainer Association (NATA) certification on April 24, 1975.
Schott’s roots to Derby athletics are deeper than anyone still a part of the program. Having first arrived in 1976 when the late Tommy McVay was head football coach, he has seen that program be transformed into one of the best in the state’s history.
From meeting McVay, working with other coaches in football and basketball to now serving almost every Derby sport, relationships have driven Schott’s career.
Schott walked alongside Tom Young and his staff when Derby football won its first state championship in 1994. That paved the way to a relationship that still stands today with assistant Bill Shaw, who later led Derby to its lone baseball title in 2001.
“I don’t know if you could possibly count the hours he has devoted to Derby Panther athletics,” high school Principal Tim Hamblin added.
Ahead of the curve
It would have been hard for Schott to stay so closely intertwined with Derby High School without adapting to modern medicine.
While technology and supplies have changed so significantly since 1965, Schott still remains eager to adapt with the industry and make sure Derby athletes are getting the proper care.
“Any time a new this or that comes out, I often ask him about it,” Lady Panther basketball coach Jodie Karsak said. “Rex almost always knows about it already.”
From his days of only being able to tape ankles, knees and shoulders, to now having a brace for any joint of the human body, it’s always a joy for Schott to supply what an athlete needs.
Hamblin is no stranger to being on site before and after Derby events begin. Much like administration, Schott is one of the first to arrive and one of the last to leave after providing any additional needed care.
“As an administrator, I can tell you in our litigious society we live in now, not for a moment have I discounted the value of having Rex at our events,” Hamblin said. “I have no doubt that he will take the best care of our student athletes.”
It has been 10 years since Brett Flory arrived in Derby to coach boys’ basketball. No matter the injury or situation, Schott has had the full support of him and his staff.
“Rex is so square he’s divisible by four,” Flory said. “Even in a decade of working with him, I’ve never seen one thing not done professionally and by the book.”
Place in the history books
Schott was a 2017 Kansas Athletic Trainer Society (KATS) Hall of Fame inductee.
Schott is a founding member of KATS and saw Reeves be inducted in a class before him. After the induction, he shared how much of an honor it was to stand beside Reeves in the history books.
On top of helping Derby’s athletes get back into sports, Schott has found a love for instruction.
In 1995, he was a part of launching the inaugural sports medicine program at St. Francis Hospital. He helped run the outreach program and supervised five athletic trainers in that role. That led to his work with Dr. David Niederee, who he has now worked with in three different roles, including as team physician, since joining Derby Family Medical Center in August 1996.
Add in the students who have stood court side or on the sideline in Derby sports and he has mentored over 40 future athletic trainers and physical therapists.
A devotion to teaching and training has left Derby administration grateful for his years of service.
“I don’t know if I can put a value as a principal or administrator as to how valuable Rex is for our kids,” Hamblin added.