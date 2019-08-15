If you were traveling in the south end of Derby along Baltimore Ave. on Saturday and noticed what you thought looked like a big green meteor in front of Derby Bowl, you guessed wrong. What you saw was a big green Zorb bowling ball.
As part of a promotional event to encourage sign-ups for the fall youth bowling Leagues at Derby Bowl, the business was offering Zorb Bowling to youngsters. Bowling pin ring toss and other activities were also a part of the event.
The inflatable Zorb bowling ball, also known as a human bowling ball, gives participants the opportunity to get inside an inflatable ball and roll toward some giant inflatable bowling pins. The idea is to knock down as many pins as possible, just like real bowling.
Business owners said that it is likely they will continue to have the preseason sign-up events in the future and do plan to include Zorb bowling.