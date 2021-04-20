Derby residents along Harral Street made their voices heard at the April 15 planning commission meeting, coming before the board in a public hearing to oppose a zoning change request.
Margo Walker, owner of the property at 230 W. Harral, submitted a request to the city to rezone her lot from R-1 single family residential to B-3 general business district due to a temporary business she plans to operate from that location.
The property sits at the northeast corner of the intersection of Harral and Nelson Drive (southeast of Quik Trip) and would be used as an accounting office while also serving as a crafting space/incidental retail sales outlet per Walker’s plans.
As part of the crafting business, it was noted a group of eight to 10 individuals would be on site at times to produce and sell products. For that reason, city staff reported a zone change to B-3 – which is the most common business district that allows the operation of hotels, fitness centers, restaurants and more – would be needed to allow those operations.
Being notified of the zoning change request, several residents of Harral Street came before the planning commission to speak out against it, like Trisha Ruther. Ruther preemptively argued against the findings of fact presented by city staff in favor of the zoning change.
Ruther mainly addressed those findings looking at impacts on the nearby neighborhood, raising concerns over increased traffic in the residential area as well as the avenue opened up for future commercial development.
Looking at the property’s history of vacancy, Ruther also argued there are other vacant sites already located in business districts that would be better suited for Walker’s intent instead of an established residential neighborhood
“Moving forward with the zoning change to B-3 will negatively affect each and every one of us,” Ruther said. “We don’t wish to have our residential area encroached upon by additional commercial entities. There are numerous vacant properties within the Dillons corridor as well as along K-15 that are suited for this type of business model. These areas are the ones that are becoming blights to the Derby community where the storefronts remain vacant and unoccupied for months on end.”
Fellow residents signed a petition against the zoning change, while Kent Holcomb and Jason Kurtz spoke to similar issues as Ruther during the public hearing. Both noted concern about what the zoning change could do to increase traffic in an area where kids could be out playing, while also questioning the can of worms this zoning change could open.
“They could just sell the property and let it become whatever they want it to be,” Kurtz said.
“As far as we know, we’d have no idea what could go in there as a business. I would feel that you please keep this rated as it is,” Holcomb said.
City staff clarified that any drastic changes to the property for commercial use would trigger another review by the planning commission. Additionally, staff recommended approving the zoning change request based primarily on findings
of fact that highlighted the property’s position as a corner lot (due to development of Nelson Drive) making it suitable for commercial use and the intermittent residency categorizing it as more of a vacant lot currently.
While commissioners questioned if the zone change would bring as much traffic as residents think, they did give some validity to concerns over future commercial development given the broad scope of a B-3 general business district.
“In my head, I think I’m more lenient to letting them stay as an R-1 and being opposed to a zone change,” said commissioner Jessica Rhein.
Commissioner Dana Quigly also raised concerns about what the zoning change could do to resale values of nearby property, while the temporary residency issue was also addressed and commissioner Janet Sprecker questioned if the AirBnB regulations could possibly be amended to facilitate Walker’s request without a zoning change.
With the numbers of concerns among commissioners and area residents, the Planning Commission voted unanimously to forward a recommendation in opposition to the requested zoning change to the Derby City Council.