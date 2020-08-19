Per city of Derby regulations, a height variance for a development in the STAR bond district came before the Board of Zoning Appeals at its most recent meeting on Aug. 6.
Included as part of phase three of the Derby STAR bond project, a rock-climbing gym was approved for development on 4.9 acres of land west of Rock Road between Freedom Street and Independence Avenue (directly east of Field Station: Dinosaurs and Rock Regional Hospital).
As part of the development, the gym (RoKC Derby) is slated to met USA Climbing competitive guidelines and feature a 65-foot indoor climbing wall – forcing the applicant to request a variance as the current maximum structure height allowed in the B-3 (general business) zoning district in which the gym would be located is 45 feet.
During a public hearing on the height variance, the zoning board heard from some concerned citizens and members of the business community regarding the height of the planned RoKC Derby location.
Residents Edward and Carolyn Plavcan spoke to the factors that need to be met for such a zoning variance (per the city’s ordinance), pointing out one in particular – that the requested variance would not adversely affect the public health, safety, morals, order, convenience, prosperity or general welfare.
The Plavcans presented a letter to the zoning board listing the numerous ways in which they saw the variance adversely affecting those conditions – from public health (through impeded access to the hospital) to public safety (through heightened traffic density) and more.
Mike Belew, representing CBC Real Estate Group and the operational team at Rock Regional Hospital, also spoke to some concerns. While he noted the hospital is not opposed to development, the team is open to working with developers to assure compliance within the area along Rock Road.
“We want to make sure the hospital isn’t impacted from a safety perspective and look forward to working with the city leadership and are always available to participate,” Belew said.
Additionally, the Plavcans had concerns about how the variance would negatively impact the rights of adjacent property owners and the flexibility of any future development.
Speaking to the height, council for property owner Derby Destination Development Mark Abbott reported that the original project plan called for a four-story hotel to span the length of the lots south of the water tower. With the proposed rock-climbing gym to to be built on the south one-third of one of those lots, Abbott said it would be less obtrusive than the originally planned hotel.
Belew stated that when the hospital was in its planning state, it met with city staff and was told the height of its building would not meet zoning regulation – leading the hospital to lower its height so a variance would not need to be requested. With the rock-climbing gym, Belew wanted to make sure the height variance was the only solution to allow the project to move forward.
City Planner Scott Knebel reported in the finding of facts that the rock-climbing gym would create no adverse effects and the application of zoning regulation would, in fact, create an unnecessary hardship on the property owner – with the gym intended to be a certified USA Climbing facility (necessitating a 65-foot wall). Therefore, staff recommended the height variance be allowed – with it noted Rock Road was built to support this type of development.
Outside of a height variance, an exception to allow commercial outdoor recreational use was also requested for a BMX course to be attached to the rock climbing gym.
Raising concerns about the joint gym and BMX project, the Plavcans said it would dominate the immediate neighborhood – something an exception is not to do. Along with the height of the rock-climbing facility, the Plavcans said the excessive noise and lights were worrisome, as well as the hours of operation, landscaping and screening.
“As participants in the immediate neighborhood, we look forward to seeing our long-term vision of Derby served well, now and in the future,” the Plavcans said in a statement. “Your choice can be pivotal to the future of this area.”
Belew also commented on the plans showing a massive blank wall, while also raising some concerns about the lighting, look and feel of the building, but Knebel noted those items would be addressed during a site plan review. He also said current drawings show the rock-climbing facility using the same lighting as the hospital.
Once again, staff reported no adverse conditions created by the exception in the findings of fact, with the zoning aboard approving both the height variance and exception for the BMX course on a 3-0 vote. A number of the items brought up during public hearing will now be addressed as part of the facility’s site plan review by the Planning Commission.