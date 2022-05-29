While cemeteries might be an afterthought most of the 365 days each year, they are central to the services that routinely take place every Memorial Day. And they’re central to the services Derby’s Paula Zollinger provides.
For 26 years now, Zollinger has helped with the upkeep at Derby’s local cemeteries (El Paso and Hillcrest). Zollinger and her maintenance crew mow and trim the cemeteries, dig and backfill graves and generally keep things tidy.
Those maintenance responsibilities then go into overdrive around Memorial Day – one of the biggest days of the year for the Derby cemeteries.
“We try to have it all kind of spic and span for Memorial Day. It looks pretty good all the time, but Memorial Day really brings out a lot of people, yes,” Zollinger said. “It’s maintained all year round. We just do a little extra on the Memorial Day weekend.”
Extra work might include additional attention paid to the flowers to make sure they’re blooming, clearing out the dead vegetation leftover from winter and making the graves look “extra nice” for the many visitors passing though on Memorial Day.
“It’s a day that a lot of people are either looking for graves that they haven’t seen for a while – we spend some time helping people like that – and then there’s times where people come every year and can’t find a grave; more headstones have been put in or more monuments are set and nothing looks the same, so we have to help them,” Zollinger said. “That’s the biggest thing that I do over the weekend is just help people.”
Additionally, Zollinger may be called upon to help decorate graves for families who live out of town and are unable to make it back for Memorial Day services.
Living in Derby since 1980, Zollinger’s name just “came up” as a replacement for previous cemetery manager Sam Austin – and she’s been filling the role ever since.
Normally, that will include meeting with families to sell lots at Hillcrest Cemetery (El Paso has been fully sold) or handling day of services for funerals – preparing the grave space and then backfilling once the funeral is over, keeping things “pretty natural” in terms of aesthetic.
Of course, Memorial Day typically brings a greater attention to detail and the work of Zollinger and her crew does not go unnoticed.
American Legion Family Post 408 Communications Officer Mike Saindon said Zollinger’s team works with Legion members a week before ceremonies setting up flags at Hillcrest Cemetery, grooming the cemetery in the ensuing week to make it “presentable to honor our veterans and everyone buried there,” before meeting members the day of to help with final setup for the services.
“This is just one example of what an outstanding job the maintenance team does throughout the year,” Saindon said. “They will keep the cemetery well-kept, groomed and manicured to respect everyone who has picked Hillcrest cemetery as their final resting place.”