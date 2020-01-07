Youth Job Connections, an 8-week program designed to teach young people skills in communications, teamwork, enthusiasm, networking, problem-solving, and critical thinking starts Wednesday, Jan. 15 at the Oaklawn Activity Center.
Participants will get help in filling out applications, building resumes and learning interviewing skills. Youth Job Connections helps with the understanding responsibility, organization, time management and establish good work habits, experience, and financial stability.
For more information contact the Derby Recreation Commission or go to derbyrec.com.