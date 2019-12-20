The Derby Health Collaborative, an organization of the Derby Recreation Commission, will once again offer a program to help young people get hired.
Participants in the program, called “Youth Job Connections,” will meet once a week over two months to learn about work-related skills and qualities that can make them more employable. The program, now in its second year, is for teens age 14-17.
The weekly topics include soft skills for the workplace, such as teamwork, networking, and critical thinking, as well as practical skills like résumé-building and interviewing.
Curriculum for Youth Job Connections comes from a program called “Skills to Pay the Bills” from the U.S. Department of Labor.
After completing the program, graduates will be eligible to interview for various spring and summer jobs at the Derby Recreation Center.
The 8-week program will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. each Wednesday from Jan. 15 to March 4, 2020, at the Oaklawn Activity Center, 4904 S. Clifton Ave, Wichita.
Participants must apply for the program and pay a one-time $30 fee.