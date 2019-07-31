If plans fall into place as proposed, Derby will have a new youth-oriented multi-sport athletic training complex in its STAR bonds district.
At the July 23 City Council meeting, Derby Destination Development, the entity heading up building in the district, announced plans for the Derby Sports Camp, which will be undertaken by Wichita businessman Rodney Steven.
“We’re very excited about it,” Steven said after the meeting.
The facility would be “a combination of ideas” and unique to the region.
Steven already operates a variety of youth activities camps in the region. They would include a number of different activities, such as gymnastics, cheerleading and endeavors not covered by other camps, which often focus on basketball and volleyball.
The age focus would be 5 to 16 years, he said. Officials say there would be dorm facilities on site for the youth.
City Manager Kathy Sexton said the new development is good news for the city.
Many of the adults Steven has as customers want camps for their children, she said. However, the final concept is not yet firm.
“He needs some more time to work out the details of his proposal,” Sexton said.
The complex could operate at a variety of times, and not just in mid-summer, Sexton said.
“When you have customers in five different states, they don’t have the same schedule for their school calendars,” she said.
Steven has a wide variety of ownership interests, including the Genesis Health Clubs system.
If he wants to, Sexton said Steven is welcome to open a Genesis facility in Derby.
But he “will not receive a tax break or other financial incentive from the city or from STAR bonds for such a facility,” she said.
Expansion of district considered
As planned, Derby Sports Camp would be on Rock Road between the car wash and water tower, just east of Field Station: Dinosaurs and Rock Regional Hospital.
The concept is still a work in progress and has to go through a number of steps before it can become a reality. Officials say it could include dorms for youth to stay overnight during weeklong camp sessions.
A sports camp is another step in the evolution of the district.
Last October, the council approved an amendment to the development agreement for the STAR bond project to locate a multi-sport attraction called the Sport Zone where Steven’s camp would go.
The Sport Zone would have indoor and outdoor sand and hard courts with a games area and restaurant.
However, at its original site, it was discovered that the land deed restricted the use of alcohol on it, so it wouldn’t work as alcohol would be served at the restaurant.
The restrictive covenant is not an issue with Steven’s proposal as alcohol would not be involved.
Derby Destination located another lot for Sport Zone and proposes it be added to the STAR bond district. The lot, at 6628 S. Rock Road, is south of the Don Hattan car dealership.
While it was just outside the city limits, the owners requested annexation, which the council approved in a different agenda item.
And in yet another development, the council reviewed details about expanding the STAR bond district by about 75 acres to include more than just this lot.
That will help in access and could offer future benefit for the owners of undeveloped land with new infrastructure improvements.
Sexton also said that retail growth in a larger area would “accelerate the repayment of STAR bonds.”
The district now is about 300 acres.
The council approved a resolution considering the expansion and set a hearing for Aug. 27. The public is welcome to comment on the issue.