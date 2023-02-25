Young Derby photographer Tiana Pedersen

Tiana Pedersen's first public show is currently being exhibited at the Derby Public Library through March 12.

 COURTESY

Currently on display at the Derby Public Library’s High Wall Gallery, patrons can view the works of aspiring photographer Tiana Pedersen of Derby. The installation is sponsored jointly by the library and Derby Arts Council.

A total of 17 of Pedesen’s photographic works, both in black and white and color, are part of the exhibit demonstrating her varied interests and passion.

Pedersen Show

A photograph of F-16s preparing for takeoff is one of Tiana Pedersen’s works currently on display in her first public exhibit at the Derby Public Library.
