Currently on display at the Derby Public Library’s High Wall Gallery, patrons can view the works of aspiring photographer Tiana Pedersen of Derby. The installation is sponsored jointly by the library and Derby Arts Council.
A total of 17 of Pedesen’s photographic works, both in black and white and color, are part of the exhibit demonstrating her varied interests and passion.
Pedersen lives in Derby and currently attends Butler Community College and is on the Digital Media pathway – planning to earn her associate’s degree and then pursue filmmaking at Wichita State University. The installation at the Derby library is Pedersen’s first public show, noting she is excited to be able to put her work out there on display.
“For just over four years now, I’ve been anonymous and unrecognized, usually how I prefer to be, as I can be quite the introvert,” Pedersen said. “But recently, I figured now was as good a time as any to begin promoting myself and my craft.”
During high school, Pedersen was partially homeschooled while also spending time enrolled at Derby High School. There, she got her first exposure to photography through courses with DHS teachers Joanna Chadwick and Craig Godderz and found an “instant connection.”
“I’d enrolled in a photojournalism class my freshman year of high school by complete accident. I was just coming off a very disappointing and stressful semester of journalism, so I wasn’t too thrilled about it, but I quickly changed my mind once I captured my first image,” Pedersen said. “I have a tagline that I like to use, ‘The camera clicked. And ignited a spark.’ And that’s precisely what happened.”
As part of the current exhibit, on display through March 12, visitors will be able to see a variety of images captured by Pedersen – from a budding sunflower to F-16s preparing for takeoff. Pedersen finds herself drawn to the finer details of a photograph and passionately strives to bring life to her work. Her favorite styles include macro, abstract and minimalist.
With this being Pedersen’s first show, she said she is hoping to find an audience that will appreciate her work and strengthen her confidence as an aspiring artist – as well as a few potential clients who might allow her to use her creative skills promoting a brand or business. While a continued passion, Pedersen noted she plans to pursue another medium professionally as a cinematographer.
The High Wall Gallery is located within the Derby library’s Business Center, providing a space for new and emerging artists of all ages, and all mediums, including photography, textiles and collage.
Any patrons interested in further information regarding Pedersen’s photographs or future exhibits should contact Tami English, Derby Public Library, at 316-788-0760.