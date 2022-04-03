The Derby Public Library and Derby Arts Council invite the public to view and enjoy a spring installation currently on display at the library. “Art with Heart,” two-dimensional works created by students in second through sixth grade at Derby schools, have been hung throughout the library building.
Visitors entering the Gathering Space Gallery can enjoy the bright pops of color, but will also be able to find the displays in the Community Room, Computer Room, Adult Media Area and the Children’s Area. As an added bonus, three-dimensional art produced by Derby High School students can be viewed in the display case located in the lobby.
Art teachers from Derby Hills, El Paso, Park Hill, Swaney, Tanglewood, Stone Creek and Wineteer elementary schools, as well as St. Mary’s School and Faith Lutheran School, selected 210 pieces of art for this exhibit and brought to the public many examples of the energy and creativity children bring to a class assignment. Flamboyant chickens, animals that shouldn't fly but can, pop-art posters of cakes, and elaborate name embellishments draw the attention of visitors. Examples of various mediums including oil pastels, markers, colored pencils and tissue paper collage are presented, giving a great variety of work to enjoy.
The Arts Council shared its appreciation for the opportunity to show the work of local students, with alternate years highlighting the work of middle and high school students. “Art with Heart” will be on display through May 10, 2022.
An artist reception, open to the public, will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 7. Light refreshments will be served and young artists can enjoy sharing their work with their families and friends.
Any questions regarding the exhibit or future opportunities to display original art work can be directed to Tami English, Derby Public Library, 316-788-0760.