Halfway through its listing period, The Pleasantview Elementary School property listing has received one offer: $135,000, which is well below the asking price for the property.
The news was given by J.P. Weigand realtor Mark Schroeder, who gave an update on the listing at last week’s Board of Education Zoom meeting.
“Basically, you're paying him to buy it,” Schroeder said.
The recommended asking price for the property was originally $550,000. The property has received about a dozen serious inquiries, but $135,000 was the only offer made so far.
The $135,000 offer also came with the expectation that the district would assist with the demolition of the building.
Board member Tina Prunier asked if that was a common request in a property purchase.
“Is it normal practice for them to put an offer in and expect the district to demolish the building?” Prunier said.
Schroeder said it’s not.
“I’ve been selling real estate for a long time, and this is a first for me,” Schroeder said.
Schroeder said there are a few issues that may be holding the property listing back: the small city location, the cost of maintaining a building that’s over 40,000 square feet, and the coronavirus pandemic.
Schroeder recommended adjusting the asking price to $395,000, which the board agreed with. The board unanimously voted to allow Schroeder to reject the $135,000 offer and to lower the asking price.