If you thought looking like Alice in Wonderland, the Mad Hatter or The White Rabbit was a requirement to attend this year’s Derby Community Foundation fundraiser Uncorked this Saturday, be advised – it’s not.
What is a requirement is that you come dressed normally and comfortably, if you choose, and be ready to enjoy yourself.
At some of the past events organizers have encouraged people to dress up wearing attire that fits the theme. But DCF Executive Director Theresa Hearn says people don’t have to wear a costume to attend.
“A few people go all out and dress the part, but it is certainly not a requirement,” Hearn said.
With the year 2020 being a leap year and the event being held on February 29, the Uncorked Committee decided to connect to the Alice in Wonderland story and came up with the theme “Leap Into Wonderland.”
It’s not to say you won’t see Alice, the Mad Hatter and White Rabbit at the event, but they have been called in to provide supporting roles.
One thing Hearn said they learned from their annual event evaluations is that people wanted more opportunity to interact at the event. With that in mind, this year’s Uncorked has teamed up with Puzzle Plex in Derby to create a new interactive game.
The game invites people to gather information by talking to others in the room. Participants will learn what the DCF is and what they do by gathering the information. As an incentive, attendees who complete the game can enter into a drawing for a $1,000 voucher travel prize.
Local photographer Barney Tull will be on hand in the Portrait Studio taking photos of any who would desire a portrait. Plus, a fun photo booth will also be available for those wanting to create funny film strip type photo.
The Super Silent Auction will feature some fun, valuable and unique items this year. One of the highlights is a custom-designed ring by Derby jeweler Paul Johnson. This quality ring is in white gold and features a design that will be commemorative of the event.
Sports fans will want to check out the ultimate fan bundles. One bundle includes a Kansas City Chiefs Coleman cooler stuffed full of Chiefs items. Included in the package are Superbowl items, championship t-shirts, Kingdom Ale, Coca Cola in Chiefs cans, a Chiefs blanket, and more.
A WSU ultimate fan bundle full of some great Shocker items will also be up for bid. Derby Panther fans can cash in too with a fan bundle that includes a hat, shirts, two season football tickets to every home game, and more.
As always, the event brings some of the most mouthwatering morsels of food around. Truly Amazing Catering and Olive Tree Catering are providing appetizers for the 2020 event.
Some of this year’s food items include Mediterranean-style appetizers, including mini quiches, stuffed artichoke hearts, and French macarons. With the Wonderland theme this year you’ll see club-, diamond-, heart- and spade-shaped sugar cookies.
Uncorked 2020 will be made up of a variety of other entertaining and fun opportunities that all help to support the Foundation so they can offer continued support to Derby. Each year a portion of the Uncorked proceeds go to the Community Enrichment Grant Program. Funds from that program go to support area nonprofits that do innovative work to help meet immediate community needs.
Tickets to support the Derby Community Foundation by attending Uncorked this Saturday are available at the Derby Welcome Center, 611 Mulberry Rd. They are also available online through this Friday only at derbycf.org. Tickets will also be available at the event. Tickets are $75 each and $30 of your ticket price is tax-deductible.
Uncorked 2020 – Leap Into Wonderland – will be held at the Venue in Madison Avenue Central Park on Saturday Feb. 29 starting at 7 p.m.