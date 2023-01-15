DPL building

 The Derby Public Library will host a special presentation on “The Wizard Behind Oz” Jan. 21 in the Community Room.

There's a rich, deep story behind "The Wizard of Oz," and Chris Glasgow will reveal what it is.

Glasgow, curator at the Oz Museum in Wamego, will be the guest speaker at the Friends of the Derby Public Library annual meeting at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at the library’s Community Room.

