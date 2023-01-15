There's a rich, deep story behind "The Wizard of Oz," and Chris Glasgow will reveal what it is.
Glasgow, curator at the Oz Museum in Wamego, will be the guest speaker at the Friends of the Derby Public Library annual meeting at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at the library’s Community Room.
The talk, entitled, “The Wizard Behind Oz," will focus on the impact the story has on the Sunflower State.
"If you're from Kansas, you've surely encountered plenty of 'Wizard of Oz' jokes and quips," Glasgow stated in a presentation preview. "Where's Dorothy? You're not in Kansas anymore. I'm melting. But what you may not know is the fascinating story behind L. Frank Baum's classic ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.’"
Glasgow said the talk examines "the unique appeal of this first truly American fairy tale."
She also will take on its influence on other areas, such as music, the media and speech, all aspects of its profound legacy.
It's no exaggeration to state that the movie is an icon as it has been seen by more viewers than any other American film, due in part to its many showings on TV between 1956 and 1974.
It also was selected as the favorite movie of the 20th Century in a poll by People magazine and led to numerous spin-offs, such as "The Wiz," the "Return to Oz" and a stage production by the Royal Shakespeare Company.
Made in 1939 on the stages of MGM in Los Angeles and based on Baum's 1900 children's story, the movie cost $2.8 million, a huge amount in the Depression. While it was not a financial success at first, it more than made up for its cost over time. Also, critics continue to hail it to this day, and the film scores a high 92 percent rating on the review site Metacritic.
For Kansans, of course, its connection is clear as the opening scene sets the stage here; a tornado rips through Kansas as Dorothy, played by Judy Garland, and her dog, Toto, are swept to Oz.
"Glasgow will share details on these items, building a story untold of the history behind Baum’s most popular work," said DPL Teen and Adult Services Coordinator Alyssa Larue.
Glasgow is immersed in the subject as the Oz Museum "is home to a wealth of exhibits and stories from both the novels and the cinematic masterpiece released in 1939," LaRue said.
Beside being popular to view, the movie has sparked a treasure chest of trivia about it, with dozens of websites and books on facts about it. One fact is that Baum actually never lived in Kansas and his experience here was limited to only a few days.
There will be a short business meeting before the talk for the Friends group. The organization holds book sales, helps with story times and KanRead. It also works on a local annual holiday event.
Members of the community are invited to the meeting and presentation, which is made possible through a Humanities Kansas grant. There is no admission charge.