The 2019 Derby North Middle School yearbook staff recently received critique results from the National Scholastic Press Association on their 2019 Inside Out Falcon Yearbook. The yearbook was rated First Class with a Mark of Distinction in coverage. The book also received an All Kansas Rating through the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and was recognized as Excellent in Middle School Book Critique. Tayla Ahlf received the KSPA and JEA Aspiring Young Journalism award. The Falcon yearbook staff pictured above includes, front row, left to right, Carla Schleinz, Marina Loera, Tayla Ahlf and Abigail Kuhn. Back Row: Nickolas Shay, Adelynn Snyder, Kaidence Williams, RaMya Kennedy and Ava Brackeen.
Yearbook receives high marks in recent competition
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
- 1 min to read