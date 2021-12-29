(From articles published Sept. 22, Nov. 3 and Dec. 8)
Before the official opening of the next attraction in the city’s STAR bond district (Derby Sports Zone), the Derby City Council heard a pitch for a “final phase” of the project to consider back in September. The development proposed – on 43 acres of land north of Target, near Tall Tree and Rock Road – included a public access lagoon with beachfront activities, hotel, glamping (glamorous camping) site, aerial park and more.
With additional retail/restaurant space on the property, plans were later announced for Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux and a steakhouse to be included as part of the proposed development as well.
The lagoon – a focal point of the proposed development – was reported by Derby Destination Development as a rising trend in the U.S. and Derby’s would be one of only two such amenities in the U.S. to feature public access. Plans also include an indoor section of the lagoon that would be open year-round.
In total, the proposed final phase development represents a $166 million capital investment (mostly private), with roughly $30 million in STAR bonds requested for the project.
Adding a hotel would address a goal of the STAR bond district, it was pointed out by city staff, but most of the council members admitted having a hard time wrapping their heads around the concept.
“I think we just never expected to have a beach in Kansas,” said council president Nick Engle.
Continuing discussion of the final phase project, the city council held a public hearing for expansion of the STAR bond district (with the 43-acre tract sitting outside the original boundaries) on Oct. 26.
Staff noted that the public hearing on expansion did not include a vote for approval of the project itself. The council voted 6-2 to expand the STAR bond district boundaries, with members Tom Keil and Rocky Cornejo voting against – and several local citizens raising concerns about the potential project and its location during the public hearing.
“I’d love to see the feasibility study that says this is going to to work in Kansas and Derby. They may be right on target saying that we’ll get close to a quarter of a million people. I hope that we would, but the neighborhood doesn’t look like there’s enough to attract that many people,” said Pat Baldridge. “I’d like to see it turned into something that’s beneficial and it can be used, but I’m just not sure this is the answer.”
“We want this to be a project that is welcomed in the community. We still believe in the family-friendly direction the city has as its goal,” said Marc Abbott of Derby Destination Development. “I don’t think there’s a difference in what is desired, it’s just how
can we cooperate.”
Opening the topic up for even more feedback, the city held an open house to discuss the proposed STAR bond final phase on Nov. 30, getting a mix of positive and negative feedback.
Members of the nearby Tall Tree neighborhood that would be impacted were among those in attendance and while some admitted they had softened somewhat on the proposal following a meeting with the developers – addressing several concerns – they remained opposed to the project overall.
A final public hearing on the proposed STAR bond final phase was delayed earlier this month, According to the city, that hearing – and a related decision – will now be happening in 2022.