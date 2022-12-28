YIR STAR Site Plan

While there have been some shifts, the final phase project for Derby’s STAR bond district will include a man-made lagoon, hotel, apartments and more.

 COURTESY/CITY OF DERBY

After a decision was pushed back from late 2021, Derby got a seasonly-appropriate answer on the projected final phase of the STAR bond project in May 2022. The City Council voted unanimously to approve the project moving forward – which includes construction of a man-made lagoon as its central feature.

Following council approval, Derby Designation Development has been moving forward with work on the proposed project to include a lagoon and indoor water park, hotel, glamping site, apartments and more, with a preliminary plat approved in October. The featured amenities will primarily be located on a site directly northeast of the Derby Target store (near the intersection of Tall Tree and Rock Road).

