(From articles published July 21, Sept. 1 and Nov. 24)
After 16 years serving as city manager of Derby, Kathy Sexton officially retired from her post on Dec. 10.
“When you feel like you’ve left things better than you found them, so to speak, and have prepared the organization to meet future challenges, I felt like I was comfortable saying it’s time for me to move on and do something different because I feel very confident that we’re leaving the city in a good place,” Sexton said.
“Kathy has devoted nearly 16 years to Derby, and she has made a real difference here,” said Mayor Randy White. “I am proud of all that our city staff and our community have accomplished during her tenure.”
Sexton had previously served as Assistant Sedgwick County Manager and is a past president of the Kansas Association of City/County Management.
The city didn’t have to look far to find Sexton’s replacement, as deputy city manager Kiel Mangus was chosen to take over for his predecessor.
Mangus had served in his previous role for Derby since 2018. Prior to that, he worked as assistant city manager in Manhattan for four and a half years. The Mulvane native also previously worked as Director of Public Works in Frederick, Colo., and earned his master’s degree in public administration at Wichita State University after getting his bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University.
“It’s not always on a good note when you come in as a city manager, so I feel fortunate that Kathy’s been here as long as she has and set that good foundation. Once you build upon that foundation, everyone has their own flavor of management. I think there’ll be small things that will change; a lot of that’s just personality-based and who you are. But the goals of the organization and where we want to head, those don’t have to change a whole bunch from an internal staffing perspective,” Mangus said. “It’s not rebuilding from the ground up; it’s taking [over] halfway up the mountain and just continuing up.”