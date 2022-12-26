YIR Parsons Legacy

Parsons is shown working on a clay bust in his Derby studio, one of several art forms he enjoyed.

 FILE

Over the summer, the Derby community mourned the loss of renowned artist and sculptor John Parsons. 

A longtime community member and Derby High graduate, Parsons had a career as a firefighter until a broken back forced his retirement in 1979. From there, Parsons’ second career in art was launched, starting with a pursuit of his taxidermy hobby that quickly flourished.

YIR Parsons Legacy 2

Memorials were laid at the bronze sculpture outside Derby’s Fire Station 81 over the summer in honor of the work’s creator, the late John Parsons.
1
0
0
0
0