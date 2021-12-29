(From articles published May 12 and Sept. 1)
After several years of research, planning and design, a long-held dream for the Derby community became reality on May 7 as the Decarsky Park ball fields – near the south city limits, at 1600 Line Drive – officially opened for competition.
“This has been a vision for a very long time,” said Derby Recreation Commission Superintendent Chris Drum at the grand opening ceremonies.
Both Drum and Mayor Randy White acknowledged the work of former and current city council members, DRC board members and city staff that went into the opening of the new ball fields.
Additionally, they shared gratitude with Vicki Decarsky and her late husband, Tomp, for the donation of land allowing the new ball fields (and adjoining dog park) to take shape – with Drum and White making it clear the city plans to get good use out of its newest amenity.
“We’re going to do everything we can to keep this park and this complex active,” Drum said.
New design elements featured at the Decarsky Park ball fields include more spacing, top end LED lighting (which stays directly on the fields), on-site batting cages, net backstops to increase spectator visibility, turf infields and more.
Currently, due to field dimensions, competition at Decarsky Park is limited to youth softball (all ages) and 12 and under baseball or lower.
Renovated Panther Stadium well-received
It took nearly nine months since the demolition of the old press box, but the “new” Panther Stadium was officially celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 26.
The $7,377,704 project aimed to update facilities such as the home locker room, restrooms, concession stand and grandstands – now expected to hold 4,000 Derby fans.
For Derby High School principal Tim Hamblin, the new stadium will create more special memories for years to come.
“Having grown up in Derby, I experienced many memorable old moments in the old stadium,” Hamblin said. “I am so happy our beautiful new stadium will provide that venue for many more memorable moments for me and many others to come.”
The Panther football team christened the remodeled stadium with a 50-17 victory over Newton in its first home game of the 2021 season.