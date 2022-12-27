YIR Refugee Kits

Derby Rotary Club member Eric Gustafson (left) works alongside his daughter Carla packing up kits of home essentials on Feb. 21 to help the influx of refugees relocating to Kansas in 2022.

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

In a typical year, the local office of the International Rescue Committee helps place about 150 refugees. At the start of 2022, the Wichita office was already scheduled to help place 1,000 – putting the organization in a tough position. 

Due to the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in August 2021, the IRC saw a related influx of refugees from that area in particular this year. While the organization was able to manage the temporary housing and job placement needs of those refugees, the greater numbers created a need for more home essentials.

