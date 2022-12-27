In a typical year, the local office of the International Rescue Committee helps place about 150 refugees. At the start of 2022, the Wichita office was already scheduled to help place 1,000 – putting the organization in a tough position.
Due to the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in August 2021, the IRC saw a related influx of refugees from that area in particular this year. While the organization was able to manage the temporary housing and job placement needs of those refugees, the greater numbers created a need for more home essentials.
Enter the Derby Rotary Club. Along with eight other local chapters, Derby Rotarians helped coordinate efforts to put together kits of dinnerware, kitchen, cookware and bathroom items to help the refugees being relocated. The Derby chapter (and other area members) then helped pack more than 150 kits in February to deliver those essentials – among other donations – in support of the IRC and the refugees it assists.
“They’re coming here with nothing, the clothes on their backs, and if we can provide dinnerware, if we can provide a lamp for their new house, if we can provide rugs, all these things are just giving them a welcome to Kansas and a helping hand,” said Rotary member Kathy Sexton.
Concern, support shared for Ukraine
The war between Russian and Ukraine dominated news headlines around the world in 2022, and while it may seem like a world away for most Kansans, it strikes close to home for at least one Derby resident.
Derby High School sophomore Yuvi Ottaway has family and friends in both Ukraine and the United States. With bombs falling, missiles firing, guns being shot and people dying, there’s a lot of worry about loved ones 5,654 miles away.
"It's pretty hard to fall asleep with a smile on your face every night," she said. "It's really stressful.”
Born in Israel, Ottaway moved with her mother, Galina, to Ukraine to live there until she was 5 after Galina was divorced from her biological father. She moved to Kansas when her mother married Danny Ottaway, a DHS graduate and the former longtime operator of Ottaway Amusement Company.
Ottaway, 16, last traveled back to Ukraine in 2019 but still has family there affected by the war. Early in 2022, she shared her background and a different angle on the war with the DHS Democrats club. While unable to to hold fundraisers for individuals due to school policies, the club was moved to start a fundraiser for the International Rescue Committee in support of Ukrainian refugees. The club was not alone, as other schools and local organizations throughout Derby got involved fundraising in support of Ukraine as the war efforts continued through 2022.
– Information in this article was originally published in the Feb. 23 and April 6 editions of The Derby Informer.