YIR Car Award

Shown receiving the America’s Most Beautiful Roadster award for the work on “Lucille” are (left to right) shop owner Tim Devlin, car owner Jeff Breault and builders Austin Sacket, Gage Sacket, Dave Wehrheim and Brandon Wegerle.

 COURTESY

Austin and Gage Sacket, brothers who both graduated form Derby High School, were part of the winning team that totally rebuilt "Lucille," a vehicle that won the America's Most Beautiful Roadster award at the Grand National Roadster Show in 2022.

In the auto show world, the award is the equivalent of winning the NBA finals or the World Series. It's the big one.

