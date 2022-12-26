Austin and Gage Sacket, brothers who both graduated form Derby High School, were part of the winning team that totally rebuilt "Lucille," a vehicle that won the America's Most Beautiful Roadster award at the Grand National Roadster Show in 2022.
In the auto show world, the award is the equivalent of winning the NBA finals or the World Series. It's the big one.
"There are a lot of awards given, but this is the granddaddy of them all," Austin Sacket said. "Until it happens, you don't know what to expect. When we heard we had won, we were overwhelmed.”
Known as the AMBR award, there are specialized rules that must be adhered to, including having the vehicle make its debut at the show and not having any photos of the roadster released beforehand.
By definition, a roadster is an open two-seat car with an "emphasis on sporting appearance or character."
The Sackets were part of a team that also included Brandon Wegerle and David Wehrheim. The group works for Wichita-based Devlin Rod and Customs, owned by Tim Devlin.
The roadster’s is owned by area businessman Jeff Breault, who received a $12,500 cash award and a trophy. The winner's name also is placed on a 9.5-foot high perpetual trophy.
Lucille is the result of a seven-year vision – and a lot of effort. Sacket estimates the team worked on the vehicle five days a week for the past three years.
"It was an all-hands-on-deck project," he said.
Even though the team was "just some guys from Kansas" on the world stage, Sacket said the team was confident in its abilities – and the ability of the car to show itself off.
The roadster's winning attributes included its dark blue custom color, its simple beauty and having a classy air to it, he said.
Sacket said he believed the win is just the start of putting the area on the map in their business.
– Information from this article was originally published in the Feb. 9 edition of The Derby Informer.