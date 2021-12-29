(Previously published Nov. 10)
Election night 2021 was a new experience for many candidates in Derby, with several running for the first time this year.
While the Derby Board of Education was guaranteed to see some fresh faces for three at-large terms, that was not as certain on the Derby City Council. However, the council is also set to see an infusion of new members as Tom Keil (running unopposed in Ward I) was the only incumbent to retain his seat.
Elizabeth Stanton (Ward II), Rick Coleman (Ward III) and Chris Unkel (Ward IV) were all elected to their first terms on the Derby City Council – with Coleman and Unkel prevailing over incumbents Andrew Swindle and John McIntosh.
Like the city council, the Derby school board will have a number of new members serving USD 260. The only current board members running for school board, Robin Folkerts and Andy Watkins, both sought to fill an unexpired term – which Watkins won.
Joining Watkins on the school board will be Jennifer Neel, Michael Blankenship and Robyn Pearman as the top vote-getters for three at-large positions.
Except for the unexpired seat Watkins was elected to fill for two years, all winning candidates will serve four-year terms starting Jan. 1, 2022.
While it was a new experience for many candidates this year, they are ready to get to work – and grateful for the support that got them to this point.
Precincts voted mostly in line with the final overall results, with some minor discrepancies, as a handful (DB22, DB23, DB31 and DB36) voted in favor of Claudia Peebler for the third at-large BOE position. The 32nd precinct voted in favor of Dale Rotramel Jr. for the third at-large position while the 41st precinct voted in favor of Amy Bruso. The 37th precinct saw the most variation from the overall results, voting in favor of Neel, Bruso and Peebler – as well as Folkerts over Watkins for the unexpired term.
In total, 48,921 ballots were cast in 2021, a 15.15% voter turnout – down from 61,502 ballots and a 20.3% turnout in 2019, the last local election year.