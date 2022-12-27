A special event was held in October as Derby Fire & Rescue celebrated “Seven Decades of Service” for its 70th anniversary, which was commemorated in a ceremony held at the Hubbard Arts Center.
Stories were shared, honors were doled out and the Derby Historical Museum was open in conjunction with the event – putting the department’s history fully on display.
The Derby Volunteer Fire Department, formed in 1952, laid a solid foundation for the city’s current department. The initial 13 members of the DVFD elected Chet Smith, Derby butcher and grocer, as the first fire chief – a position he held until his death in 1978.
“He (Smith) and a lot of those first volunteers were community leaders – a lot of them veterans who had grown up and started businesses here – and were instrumental in making the city grow,” retired Derby Fire Chief Pat Swaney recalled.
A small portable water pump and surplus fire hose provided with initial Civil Defense training helped get the department going in the early ’50s. The volunteer department then kept pace with Derby’s growth during the next four decades, maintaining a membership of well-rounded skills and talents under the next three member-elected fire chiefs: Samuel Austin (1979-1985), Max Simonsen (1985) and Pat Swaney (1985-2005).
A six-bay fire station with a training room and office for the chief was built in 1988, housing all the fire apparatus in one place for the next 14 years. Then, when Derby Fire Station No. 2 opened on north Rock Road in 2002, space was included for lockers and bunks for future paid crews.
Swaney said the DVFD knew as the city grew and developed it “needed to go into paid service,” so the volunteer firefighters made the case to the Derby City Council to consider a paid fire department. The council ultimately selected the proposal for Derby to manage its own department over proposals from the Wichita and Sedgwick County fire departments, and in December 2004 Fire Chief Brad Smith was hired to develop policies and job descriptions. DVFD Chief Swaney stayed on as the Assistant Fire Chief over the 34 volunteers during the transition.
Under current Fire Chief John Turner, Derby Fire & Rescue now has two engines staffed 24/7, a reserve engine, a quint (combination fire engine/truck), rescue vehicles, offroad squads and a water rescue boat. About 60 percent of the department’s calls are medical and 40 percent fire or other, such as rescue or hazardous material.
And the department’s 27 full-time and 12 part-time paid staff are still supported, Turner said, “by a lot of high caliber volunteers.”
– Information from this article was originally published in the Oct. 12 edition of The Derby Informer.