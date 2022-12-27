YIR DFD Anniversary

Ten of the original 13 Derby volunteer firefighters are shown above, left to right, including Denton York, Harold “Swede” Sorensen, Chet Smith (elected first Fire Chief by the other 12 members), W.R. “Bill” Austin, LaVerne Kanaga, Sam Austin, Marion Mattox, Darrell Butterfield, Lloyd Higbee (honorary) and Charles Rosberry (elected Assistant Chief). Not pictured: John Stewart, Fred Kersting, Ray Conrad and Leon Rollins.

 COURTESY/DERBY HISTORICAL MUSEUM

A special event was held in October as Derby Fire & Rescue celebrated “Seven Decades of Service” for its 70th anniversary, which was commemorated in a ceremony held at the Hubbard Arts Center.

Stories were shared, honors were doled out and the Derby Historical Museum was open in conjunction with the event – putting the department’s history fully on display.

0
0
0
0
0