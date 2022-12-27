YIR Purple Heart City

Signage was officially unveiled on Veterans Day denoting Derby’s new status as a Purple Heart City. Pictured at the dedication are (left to right) Purple Heart recipient Joseph Chrisham, American Legion Family Post 408 Commander Steve Tackett, Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart 558 Valentin Delgado, Derby Mayor Randy White, State Representative Blake Carpenter and Post 408 Public Relations Officer Mike Saindon.

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

In May of 2022, Derby earned a special distinction – officially being proclaimed as a Purple Heart City. 

The endeavor was a joint effort of the city, American Legion Family Post 408 and Military Order of the Purple Heart – with State Representative Blake Carpenter also helping with the initial push. Traveling through Alabama on his way to officer training, Carpenter continued to see signs denoting communities he was passing through as a Purple Heart City and brought the idea back to local leadership.

