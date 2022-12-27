In May of 2022, Derby earned a special distinction – officially being proclaimed as a Purple Heart City.
The endeavor was a joint effort of the city, American Legion Family Post 408 and Military Order of the Purple Heart – with State Representative Blake Carpenter also helping with the initial push. Traveling through Alabama on his way to officer training, Carpenter continued to see signs denoting communities he was passing through as a Purple Heart City and brought the idea back to local leadership.
“As I was driving through these towns, it just made me reflect on all the sacrifices that people have had to make, wars that have gone on over the past several hundred years and people being wounded in battle,” Carpenter said. “Here in the city of Derby, there’s a lot of veterans. It just goes to show our appreciation for those individuals and I think, what it does, is it allows for people – as they drive into our city – to reflect on the sacrifices that military veterans have made for our country on our behalf.”
Official signage noting Derby’s distinction as a Purple Heart City was unveiled on Veterans Day in November. Signs will be located at city entrances, with light pole banners marking the designation to be installed as well. Many local veterans – including some Purple Heart recipients – were on hand for the special ceremony.
Being designated as a Purple Heart City serves as a statement of support for military personnel, veterans and families of those who have served through the Armed Services. Derby joins the cities of Holton, Leavenworth, Netawaka and Topeka; Leavenworth and Jackson counties; and the state of Kansas as part of the Purple Heart Trail in Kansas.
In terms of history, the Purple Heart is the oldest military decoration in present use and was initially created by General George Washington as the Badge of Military Merit in 1782. It is awarded to members of the U.S. Armed Forces who are wounded in the line of duty or posthumously to the next of kin in the name of those who are killed in action or die of wounds received in action.
“The opportunity to recognize our veterans in any way, shape or form cannot be something that we ever pass up, and to do it at a level where we’re going to become a Purple Heart City is absolutely fabulous,” Mayor Randy White said. “My dream is as a veteran rolls into our town, he’s going to see that sign and he’s going to feel proud. And as children see that sign, I hope that they ask mom and dad, ‘what is that about it,’ so they can learn what it took for us to be the nation that we are today.”
– Information from this story appeared in an article originally published on June 1, 2022