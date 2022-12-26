YIR BR Key

First Presbyterian Church head pastor Ben Ray (middle) was presented with a Key to the City at the March 8 Derby City Council Meeting. Shown with him helping bestow the honor are Derby Police Chief Robert Lee (left) and Mayor Randy White.

 COURTESY/JUSTIN MILLER

For being a true community partner, First Presbyterian Church head pastor Ben Ray was awarded a Key to the City of Derby earlier this year. Ray was surprised with the honor after giving the invocation at a City Council meeting in March. 

Outside of his role with First Presbyterian Church, Ray has also served as a chaplain for the Derby Police Department for 15-plus years – responding to emotional, tense calls in support of officers, victims and their families as needed.

