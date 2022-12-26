For being a true community partner, First Presbyterian Church head pastor Ben Ray was awarded a Key to the City of Derby earlier this year. Ray was surprised with the honor after giving the invocation at a City Council meeting in March.
Outside of his role with First Presbyterian Church, Ray has also served as a chaplain for the Derby Police Department for 15-plus years – responding to emotional, tense calls in support of officers, victims and their families as needed.
Additionally, Ray and his church (along with other area businesses) have sponsored the annual police appreciation banquet for several years. He also coordinates the local ministerial alliance, helped with Derby PD’s five-year strategic plan, donated to the new MyID program and continues to assist victims of domestic violence by securing hotel vouchers to provide temporary shelter when needed. He previously received the Derby Community Foundation’s Elizabeth Kinch Generosity Award in 2017 as well.
Embodying the characteristics of valuing people, humility, listening, trusting and caring, Derby Police Chief Robert Lee said Ray is a true servant leader.
Similarly, Mayor Randy White spoke to Ray’s character, noting that recent tragedies in Derby opened his eyes to the struggle first responders go through on a daily basis. He said he is grateful Ray can be there for those individuals in his role as chaplain and couldn’t think of a better person for that job – making him more than worthy of a Key to the City.
“Ben Ray is a well-known and well-respected member of our community and is highly deserving of this honor,” White said. “It is a way that we recognize very special people in our town and he is one of them. I can't thank him enough for being there for our community, fire and police departments when needed.”
“I try to do what a pastor should do in a community and it just is humbling to get the recognition for it,” Ray said. “As a pastor, you never know how long you’re going to stay in a community and being here 22 years, this is home for us. This is just home, so the community of Derby’s my family anymore. So, when I look at what I can do, I think about how I can help my own family and this community as my family.”
The granting of a Key to the City is a historic civic honor that reflects trust and friendship between the community and the holder of a key. Ray became the 18th known recipient to be honored with a Key to the City of Derby dating back to the 1970s.