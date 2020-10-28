WSU Tech recently donated a two-seat airplane and a mid-section fuselage for Derby High School's aerospace, aerostructures and production blueprint classes.
The donation wasn’t planned – it came about because of an inquisitive Derby High School teacher, Tammy Kuipers. Kuipers, who teaches math and engineering classes, explained that the donation happened when WSU Tech was cleaning out one of its storage areas.
“I was speaking with one of the deans, and when he told me they were cleaning out their storage areas, I asked if I could come over and go shopping,” Kuipers said.
The donated items will be used by Derby High School students in a number of classes:
• Production Blueprint Reading: “This will help teach students how to identify locations that are noted in a blueprint on where parts are to be placed.”
• Aerospace Engineering: “The aerospace engineering class will use the fuselage to show a visual representation of how a cockpit is set up, where the instruments and gauges would be located, the overall space of a small aircraft.”
• Aerostructures: “The aerostructures class will use the fuselage to see where rivets would be located on the airplane skin and how rivets are inserted and used. They will also be able to see how the control surfaces are fitted to the aircraft and how the rivets might be affixed.”
• Aerospace: “The aerospace class will use the control surfaces (ailerons, rudder, aircraft spinner, etc) to see the relative size and can hold them up to the fuselage to show the approximate location.”
Kuipers is especially excited about the small aircraft fuselage for her aerospace class.
“I’ll take them out to the fuselage and they’ll get a good look at the cockpit where the instruments and gauges would be,” Kuipers said. “Right now the fuselage doesn’t have any instruments and gauges in it, so I can assign them a project to lay out where gauges and instruments should go. We can design the interior of a plane.”
Kuipers said she hopes the new items, which sit in a courtyard outside the high school, will encourage students to look into the various pathways and skill opportunities the high school offers.
“If we started the kids off in high school and get them thinking about this, if they then have an interest, they can keep pursuing it after graduation at WSU Tech.”