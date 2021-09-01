The National Endowment for Humanities (NEH) has awarded Wichita State University researcher Dr. Darren DeFrain $100,000 for his work on developing an app that allows visually impaired people to read comic books and graphic novels.
DeFrain, associate professor of English and director of the Wichita State University writing program, has been working with former Wichita State student Aaron Rodriguez (who is currently a graduate student at Florida State University) to create Vizling.
Earlier this year, Vizling was granted $11,000 with the John A. See Innovation Award from Wichita State. With the NEH award, DeFrain says he plans to focus on prototyping the app and move toward “more robust testing.”