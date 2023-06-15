Alissa Haddock Liver Transplantee

Alissa Haddock (right) stands with her cousin, Michelle Delaney, at a wedding in April. Michelle donated 67.2% of her liver to Alissa, who had been battling chronic liver disease her whole life. Alissa calls Michelle her "liver twin.”

 COURTESY/WSU STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS

When Derby High alum Alissa Haddock joined the Wichita State University Strategic Communications team as an intern in the spring of 2022, it was abundantly clear that she possessed outstanding talent as a graphic artist. What wasnt as apparent was her lifelong battle with her health.  

A few months into her internship, her outward façade started to reflect her internal health struggles: Her skin and eyes took on a yellow hue, and her demeanor and the dark circles under her eyes suggested that she was someone who was just bone tired.  

