A wreck on K-15 last week left a motorcyclist injured and temporarily closed northbound K-15 near Sig’s Gourmet Butcher. The motorcyclist was rear-ended by a car during a period of backed up traffic. Following the wreck, the motorcyclist was placed on a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance. Deputy Police Chief Brandon Russell said his injuries were not life-threatening. The driver of the vehicle that caused the collision was cited “for a violation causing the accident,” Russell said.
Wreck on K-15 leaves motorcyclist injured
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
