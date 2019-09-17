The Health and Wellness Coalition of Wichita recognizes outstanding employers in Sedgwick County who demonstrate a positive environment for employees to make healthy lifestyle changes.
The Derby Recreation Center was selected at its conference in August.
The award was only given to the DRC after it had previously been given in three categories of small, medium and large businesses.
PICTURED: DRC community wellness coordinator Deb Williams, wellness committee member and accounting manager Janet Roberts, superintendent Chris Drum and board member Kerry Dexter.