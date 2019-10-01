Chief Robert Lee, Derby Police Department, left, and Shawna Allen, Senior Director of Outpatient and Addictions at the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas, receive a city proclamation from Mayor Randy White noting September as Suicide Prevention Month. The month is intended to promote awareness of suicide prevention resources available to the community and to help people learn how to help those around them and how to talk about suicide without increasing the risk of harm. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among Kansans aged 15-44. In Sedgwick County, help is available by calling the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 316-660-7500. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Working together to prevent suicides
- BY DAVID DINELL news1@derbyinformer.com
- 1 min to read
Oct 1
Oct 2
Oct 4
Oct 5
