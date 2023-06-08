Pieces from 23 members of the Wichita Women Artists guild are currently on display as part of the Derby Public Library and Derby Arts Council’s latest exhibit, “Life as We See It.” The artwork can be viewed in the library’s Gathering Space Gallery now through July 24.
Vibrant colors, patterns, materials and dimensions are on display as part of the exhibit as well as numerous artistic styles including mixed medium textiles, photography, watercolors, oils and acrylic paintings, reflecting multiple manners of expressing artistic impulses.
One wall of the Gathering Space Gallery holds three different depictions of familiar Kansas vistas, each in a different medium: acrylic, watercolor and mixed media. Oil and water do mix in the grouping of a lake at sunset, a stream flowing to an old stone bridge and a severe staircase to unknown parts.
The Wichita Women Artists originated at the Wichita School of Fine Arts. In continuous existence since 1950, it was known as the Painting of the Month Club until 1967 when the name was changed to Wichita Women Artists. The artists are encouraged to develop their own creative growth, and also to help expose the Wichita area population to art in its many forms. Recently, the group painted Plein Air (painting outdoors) at Madison Avenue Central Park as part of the city of Derby’s Third Thursday.
Annually, the WWA provides awards to winners in various local art competitions, such as the Scholastic Art Awards, the Kansas Watercolor Show and the Wichita Garden Show. The organization is limited to 40 artists, who must be first sponsored by active members, submit work for evaluation and then be voted in.
Work included in the “Life as We See it” exhibit was also judged by local artist Skip Kreibach (a decorated artist himself).
Patrons who view the exhibit will be able to see the talent and creative inspirations that the Wichita Women Artists share. Members of the public are invited to a special reception on June 15, which will be hosted by the Derby Arts Council. Light refreshments will be served and live music will be performed by TJ Bayliff.
Anyone interested in either purchasing art, or learning more about the artists or their work, can contact Tami English at 316-788-0760.