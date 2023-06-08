DPL Art Show 1

Lori Thomas’ “Grand Central” was named the first-place winner in the juried “Life as We See It” exhibit currently on display at the DPL.

 COURTESY

Pieces from 23 members of the Wichita Women Artists guild are currently on display as part of the Derby Public Library and Derby Arts Council’s latest exhibit, “Life as We See It.” The artwork can be viewed in the library’s Gathering Space Gallery now through July 24. 

Vibrant colors, patterns, materials and dimensions are on display as part of the exhibit as well as numerous artistic styles including mixed medium textiles, photography, watercolors, oils and acrylic paintings, reflecting multiple manners of expressing artistic impulses.

DPL Art Show 2

Derby Art Council board member Stephanie Bayliff’s work (shown) is included as part of the library’s latest art installation.
