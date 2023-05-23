In the wake of its Winterfest event held each Christmas season – featuring a craft sale, bake sale, silent auction and more – Derby’s Woodlawn United Methodist Church recently handed out those funds to community partners.
Proceeds of the event are distributed to local mission programs, with $11,000 total given out this year to Operation Back to School (providing backpacks and school supplies for Derby schools), USD 260’s Feed a Hungry Child program, the Micah Fund (a mission of Woodlawn for members with overwhelming needs), Pando Initiative and Derby Operation Holiday (providing toys/food for those in need at Christmas).