Normally used as a property divider, Woodlawn United Methodist Church has a different strategy in mind with its new prayer fence – constructed and installed at the beginning of October near the east entrance (off Woodlawn) of the Derby church.
In a time when personnel connection has become difficult due to the current pandemic, the prayer fence was seen as a way to help bring the community together.
“We were so excited to put it in place, especially during this time when people are needing to keep space from each other and we’re not able to be with others to pray with them all the time,” said Woodlawn UMC Associate Pastor Lori Patton Aguilar. “It’s a nice way to still feel connected and to share our prayers with the community and with each other.”
Having some church members travel over the summer, the idea for the prayer fence was born from similar installations those patrons saw in communities they visited.
Patton Aguilar noted any Derby community members, not just patrons of Woodlawn UMC, can approach the fence while out walking or driving. Individuals can then say a prayer and tie a ribbon – located in an attached container – to the fence.
Some church members already documented their use of the prayer fence, sharing photos on social media, while Patton Aguilar noted she has done the same to let some members battling cancer know prayers are being shared on their behalf.
“The fence is starting to fill out here now that it’s been up for [more than] a week. It’s starting to get more and more ribbons on it,” Patton Aguilar said. “It’s exciting to know where some of the ribbons have come from and to hear some of those stories, but I think it’s also equally exciting to see ribbons up there that we don’t know who tied them and we don’t know the story behind them. I think that adds to the sense of connection with the whole community.”
Upon the idea being brought to the church, a team was formed within Woodlawn UMC to help make the prayer fence a reality – assisting with determination of location, collecting materials and raising funds for the project, which Patton Aguilar said took about a month and a half. Team members included Patton Aguilar, her husband John, Jenah Moody, Julie McMinn, John Macera and Hub Farres. Macera and Farres then handled the construction of the fence itself.
Being located under the sidewalk light at the east entrance makes the fence that much more accessible anytime of day. While Patton Aguilar expects the fence will get good use amidst the current situation, she is hopeful it will remain a pillar of community given that it is now a permanent fixture at Woodlawn UMC.
“I hope that it is a source of comfort and encouragement for the whole community, that there’s a place that people can offer their prayers and see their prayers continue to be lifted at the prayer fence,” Patton Aguilar said. “I hope it continues to be that for years to come.”