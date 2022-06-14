Beginning the week of June 20, Woodlawn Boulevard from Meadowlark Boulevard to Tall Tree Road will close to through traffic for several weeks.
The road closure will allow for reconstruction of the pavement in phases. Local access to properties along Woodlawn Boulevard will be maintained with some limitations. Properties directly affected will receive door hangers with more project information.
Motorists are encouraged to use Buckner Road and Triple Creek Drive as alternative routes.
Call City Hall at 788-6632, option 1, with any questions or concerns.