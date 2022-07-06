Initially planned for June, a reconstruction project on Woodlawn Boulevard will now get underway on July 11. The project will close a portion of Woodlawn, from Meadowlark Boulevard to Tall Tree Road, for several weeks.
The road closure will allow for reconstruction of the pavement in phases. Local access to properties along Woodlawn will be maintained with some limitations. Properties directly affected should receive door hangers with more project information.
Motorists are encouraged to use Buckner Road and Triple Creek Drive as alternative routes.
Citizens with additional questions can call City Hall at 788-6632 for more information.