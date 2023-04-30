As the city regularly looks to expand its trail system, something a recent public survey outlined as a community desire, it is now gearing up for the next such project.
On April 25, the Derby City Council authorized a contract with Prado Construction to add roughly half a mile of hike/bike trail on Woodlawn Boulevard, starting at the Chet Smith Avenue intersection.
“This project is intended to address a gap on south Woodlawn,” said Alex Lane, city engineer.
Currently, there is no connection from Chet Smith south to Madapalla Court, with the trail extension to be constructed along that stretch on the east side of the road. It would serve a number of neighborhoods in south Derby and connect those residents to amenities such as Swaney Elementary, the Derby Recreation Center, Derby Middle School and additional trails.
Designs for the project were completed in 2022, with construction slated to begin in 2023. Upon the second request for bids, two were received – both over the engineer’s estimate of $494,000. The lowest bid, from Prado, was $577,671.50.
Staff submitted the project to the Kansas Department of Transportation cost share program and received $210,000 in funding. An additional $210,000 was to be provided through capital improvement plan (CIP) reserve funds.
Inflation played a role in the increased costs since the estimate was done two years ago, but staff noted enough funds remained in the CIP reserve to cover the remaining $157,671.50 required for the project.
“We’re using that CIP reserve instead of having to dip into general funds,” City Manager Kiel Mangus said.
Generally, the council members were all in favor of the trail extension, though council member Rick Coleman questioned the location of the city limits and if the trail could be extended even farther south.
Lane reported the city limit is just south of Farborough Estates, but the current terminus of the trail extension would connect to that neighborhood.
Council President Rocky Cornejo asked if Woodlawn Boulevard was on the schedule for street maintenance that might conflict with the installation of the new bike path, but Lane confirmed that was not forecast for at least the next 10 years (how far out those plans go).
While there were some questions about where exactly the trail would be installed, the council was extremely supportive in approving what Mayor Randy White called the “neighborly thing to do” for that area of town. Others saw it as a perfect fit with Derby’s vision.
“I think it’s vital. With what we’re wanting to do as a city, with where our vision is at, I think this is a big deal,” council member Chris Unkel said. “I think it’s a good thing and I think it’s where we should be headed.”