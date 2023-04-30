Hike/Bike Trail

 

New trail extensions were recently approved to facilitate further biking options on the south end of Derby.

 COURTESY

As the city regularly looks to expand its trail system, something a recent public survey outlined as a community desire, it is now gearing up for the next such project. 

On April 25, the Derby City Council authorized a contract with Prado Construction to add roughly half a mile of hike/bike trail on Woodlawn Boulevard, starting at the Chet Smith Avenue intersection.

Hike/Bike Trail Map

The hike/bike trail extension will be constructed on the east side of Woodlawn from Chet Smith Avenue going half a mile south.
