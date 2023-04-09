A new start date was recently announced for a repair project to the Woodlawn bridge near the Chet Smith Avenue intersection. Repair work is now set to start April 13.
Completion of the repairs is expected to take four to six weeks.
During the repair project, traffic on the Woodlawn bridge will be limited to one lane. A portable traffic signal system will be used to handle traffic flow during the repairs.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes, if possible, to avoid slight delays.