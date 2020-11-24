An area art exhibition at the Derby Public Library will wrap up by Monday and residents may want to view what is a unique art form before it is gone.
The wood burning art exhibition, Enchanted Wood Burnings, by Mulvane Artist Dunreath Nixon, will be located in the High Wall Gallery of the Derby Public Library through Monday, Nov. 30.
The art of burning wood is called Pyrography, and is accomplished by creating a drawing, applying it to a wood surface, and then using various wood-burning tools to etch the design into the wood.
Many artists use the method to create shadows and depth using only the natural burned wood tones. But Nixon goes a step further in applying paints and varnish to the surfaces, bringing a magical element to the finished art pieces.
Enchanted Wood Burnings includes places and inspirations of nature, views of the Arizona desert, cheerful birds, an homage to Clifton Square in Wichita, a Colorado fishing adventure and more. Many of the creations are for sale.
The art is available to view during the library’s operational hours. Those wishing to enjoy this collection from home can follow along with Derby Arts Council at Derby Public Library on Facebook.
Anyone interested in purchasing an item, or learning more about displaying original work in the High Wall Gallery can contact Tami English at Derby Public Library at 788-0760.