Derby Hills Elementary Principal Dr. Brent Wolf was recently inducted into the Southwestern College Educators Hall of Fame. The hall was established to honor alumni who have gone on to significant success in the career field.
Wolf taught both elementary and middle schools for 16 years before taking on the role of principal at Derby Hills. He was also recognized as Derby Public Schools’ Secondary Teacher of the Year in 2017, being named Region IV Teacher of the Year and a finalist for Kansas Teacher of the year that same year.