Derby Public Schools hired a team of attendance clerks in an effort to help students stay engaged during the pandemic and the district’s shift online.
Holly Putnam-Jackson, assistant superintendent of curriculum, said the district hired three attendance clerks and a coordinator. The staff positions are new due to the pandemic and are meant to support students during remote and quarantined instruction.
At the Nov. 25 gating committee meeting, Putnam-Jackson gave a rundown of attendance rates across the district from Sept. 8 to Nov. 20. The numbers indicate that most Derby schools are seeing drops in attendance rates compared to 2019.
“It is too early in our full remote instruction to note any changes in attendance rates,” Putnam-Jackson said Friday in an email to the Informer. “We have noticed changes in attendance rates as an impact of COVID-related absences.”
All Derby schools are operating online through New Year’s after the Nov. 25 gating committee decision. Secondary schools and Cooper were already online at that time.
“Luckily we can provide remote learning and remote support to all students who are well enough to attend virtual lessons,” Putnam-Jackson said.
From Nov. 9 to Nov. 20, most of the district’s elementary schools saw attendance rates between 85 and 91%. That’s compared to attendance rates between 92 and 95% during the same time period last year.
Cooper Elementary was the exception among elementary schools, with an attendance rate of about 69% from Nov. 9 to Nov. 20 this year. Cooper moved online Nov. 18 due to positive COVID-19 cases and individuals under quarantine.
The district’s three secondary schools saw considerably lower attendance rates from Nov. 9 to 20 compared to elementary schools. Derby Middle School was at 69%, Derby High School at 76.5% and Derby North at about 78%.
Secondary school attendance rates were between 80 and 87% during the same time period last year.
When comparing to last year, the schools with the most drastic drops in recent attendance rates are Cooper and Derby Middle.
Putnam-Jackson said each of the district’s three attendance clerks work across various schools and are assigned to specific grade levels: one for elementary schools, one for middle schools, and another at the high school.
The attendance support team members finished up training and began contacting families Dec. 1. Part of their role is to make sure families have everything they need to keep their students engaged at a distance.
“If a family has a need for remote lunches, wifi hotspots or technology support for instance, the attendance clerk will help fill out online forms to request support, and communicate needs to the schools,” Putnam-Jackson said.
After initial outreach and support calls, she said the attendance clerks will check in on quarantined and remote students missing from class for at least 2 to 3 days in a given week.
“The attendance clerks have been great at supporting families and following up on concerns as they have made calls to families this week,” Putnam-Jackson said. “We are very appreciative to have the additional, much-needed support for our staff and students.”