Woodlawn United Methodist Church has cancelled this year’s Winterfest event, but vendor items are still available for purchase online. In a statement, the church wrote that it is “in the spirit of loving our neighbor and the health and safety of our vendors, church members, and community” that they made the decision to cancel the in-person event. The full list of vendors, along with contact info for purchasing items, can be found at https://www.woodlawnumc.net/winterfest/. Winterfest 2021 is set for December 4, 2021.
Winterfest event cancelled, but vendor items available
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
