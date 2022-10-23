At the Oct. 10 Derby school board meeting, staff from Wineteer Elementary were recognized for their years of service in the building. Those recognized included Amy Shifflett (10 years), Darla Brooks (15 years), Cheryl Starr and Kellie Mize (25 years). Additionally, Mize received the University of Kansas School of Education 25-Year certificate for completing 25 years of teaching and/or administrative service in public or private schools.
Wineteer staff recognized for years of service
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-