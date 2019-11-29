Wineteer Elementary staff members are the staff recipients of the November I Make a Difference Award for their prompt and effective response to a dangerous situation earlier this fall. An individual came onto the Wineteer school grounds, behaving erratically and posing a risk to students and staff at recess. On-duty staff took quick action to get students inside safely. Pictured, left to right: Yvonne Rothe, Maggie Stanwick, Michelle Lang, Gina Crossfield, Kerisa Brown, Kristi Duarte, MaRanda Pianga, Nikki Carselowey, and Dion Glenn.
Jane Bowerman is the volunteer recipient of the November IMAD award for regularly volunteering at the Tanglewood Elementary library. Staff and students love having Bowerman in the building and appreciate her knowledge and experience with school libraries. Bowerman has previously volunteered at Swaney Elementary.