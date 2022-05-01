At the April 25 Board of Education meeting, Wineteer Elementary staff were recognized for their years of service at Derby Public Schools. Those highlighted included Melissa Green (10 years), Jeri McElwain, Shelley Minnick, Buffy Russell, Dana Yates (15 years) and Yvonne Rothe (25 years). Additionally, Rothe received the University of Kansas School of Education 25 Year Certificate for completing 25 years of teaching and/or administrative service in public or private schools.
Wineteer Elementary staff honored for years of service
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
