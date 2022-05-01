Wineteer YOS Color

Pictured at a presentation recognizing their years of service are Wineteer Elementary staff (left to right) Melissa Green, Principal Yvonne Rothe, Buffy Russell, Jeri McElwain and Dana Yates. Not pictured: Shelley Minnick.

 COURTESY/DERBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

At the April 25 Board of Education meeting, Wineteer Elementary staff were recognized for their years of service at Derby Public Schools. Those highlighted included Melissa Green (10 years), Jeri McElwain, Shelley Minnick, Buffy Russell, Dana Yates (15 years) and Yvonne Rothe (25 years). Additionally, Rothe received the University of Kansas School of Education 25 Year Certificate for completing 25 years of teaching and/or administrative service in public or private schools.

