Derby Public Schools will add windows to the press box at the district’s forthcoming soccer complex.
Burke Jones, director of operations, presented the two additional windows at the Derby Board of Education’s Nov. 25 meeting. He consulted with the complex’s architect about adding the windows after board members expressed concerns about visibility.
A large window is already set to run across the front of the press box, but the two new windows will be added to each side of the press box to give a better view of each end of the soccer field.
There will be no additional cost to the district for the installation of the windows.