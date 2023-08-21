Luke Wilson

Luke Wilson was promoted to the program coordinator at the Oaklawn Activity Center and oversees the OAC after school program and Oaklawn Summer Primetime program. Wilson has been a part-time employee of the DRC since 2013.

Luke Wilson has been around the Derby Recreation Commission for as long as he can remember. The Derby Recreation Center became a second home to him, and he eventually became an intern there in 2013. Over time, Wilson has worn several hats at the DRC and was recently promoted to program coordinator at the Oaklawn Activity Center.

Wilson has taken on several roles across his young career, from Infantry Section Leader in the United States Marine Corps Reserve, to DRC fitness instructor and assistant track and field coach at Derby High School. He has always been looking for ways to help the community, and this new chapter will give him the opportunity to create a safe after school space for Oaklawn students.

