Derby Recreation Commission Community Wellness Coordinator Debbie Willams received the Outstanding Wellness Professional Award from the Kansas Recreation and Parks Commission at its annual conference on Jan. 17.
Williams received the award for her contributions to the community and the Derby Recreation Commission. Assistant Program Director Dee Anna Claytor also received Outstanding Recreational Professional.
“The DRC staff is extremely proud of both Debbie and Dee Anna,” DRC Superintendent Chris Drum said in a press release. “Both have high
levels of expertise in their fields and have devoted countless hours to this community above and beyond the call of duty. They exemplify the spirit of service the DRC cultivates with all its employees. “
The pair have been working in the parks and recreation field for a combined 42 years and have spearheaded more events and initiatives along with the regular responsibilities at the DRC.
Williams has also been the director of the Derby Health Collaborative for the last seven years, working to aid the Derby community with both mental and physical health resources. She does the health and wellness programming for the Derby Recreation Center and helps with employee wellness programs.
She manages the cooking kitchen at the Hubbard Arts Center. She stepped
in to suggest a teaching kitchen to teach people how to cook, and classes are available for several age groups and interests.
“For me to win the award this time is very exciting,” Williams said. “I have been involved with the Kansas Recreation and Parks Association for the last 20-plus years, so it is exciting to be recognized by the association and my peers. I have been involved in wellness for a long time as well, so the wellness professional of the year is a nice honor, particularly because I really enjoy working in the wellness field.”